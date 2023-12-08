Posted in: Alan Wake II, Epic Games, Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: alan wake

Alan Wake II Reveals New Game Plus Coming December 11

Remedy Entertainment has revealed a new addition coming to Alan Wake II, as New Game Plus will be added to the title next week.

Article Summary Alan Wake II introduces New Game Plus with "The Final Draft" on Dec 11.

Uncover new lore, secrets, and a different ending in the acclaimed horror game.

Retain weapons and upgrades while tackling the challenging Nightmare Difficulty.

Explore psychological depths with characters Alan Wake and Saga Anderson.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games have announced Alan Wake II will be getting New Game Plus, set to be released on December 11. After being highlighted as one of the best horror games of the year and one of the best games of 2023, the team is giving you a brand new experience, as you'll be able to get more lore from the game after you have already beaten it. The content is being called "The Final Draft," as this will most likely be the last of the original content released for the game, aside from any DLC they may have in the works. We have more info and a trailer for it below.

Alan Wake II – New Game Plus

"The Final Draft" unveils a new ending to the layered story of Alan Wake, sure to spark speculation and theories from dedicated fans. New lore can be found in the form of videos and manuscript pages that have been added to New Game Plus experience, along with other subtle additions. To access the New Game Plus mode and to fully experience "The Final Draft," a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. Players will retain all weapons, Charms and character upgrades earned during their first playthrough. These resources will come in handy as players attempt the ultimate challenge of the new Nightmare Difficulty level. Players will need to brace themselves for intensified enemies, strategic gameplay, and an adrenaline-pumping experience that will push their skills to the limit. Alan Wake II pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City.

