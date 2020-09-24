Amazon Announces Its New Cloud Gaming Service Called Luna

Amazon decided to reveal something new today for cloud gaming fans as they're launching their own service which will be called Luna. According to the company, the system is designed for instant play using the Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will work much like Google Stadia does where it can operate over multiple devices as you can switch from PC to TV to mobile. It appears there will be two versions of the system as you can play normally on regular Luna, or subscribe to Luna+ where you can play on two devices simultaneously at 4K/60fps for select titles. At launch, Luna will be available on Fire TV, PC, and Mac, as well as apps for iOS at first and Android shortly after. No word on pricing options yet, because knowing Amazon, this is going to have multiple tiers depending on what your current subscription status is with the company. We have a couple of quotes about the system from today's announcement below.

"We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love," said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "It's Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone." "We're proud to be working alongside Amazon on Luna, utilizing the power of cloud gaming to provide our players with another way to access our games, wherever they are," said Chris Early, SVP of Partnerships and Revenue, Ubisoft. "Ubisoft's channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalog games, while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations."