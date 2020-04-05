"Witchbrook" Gets A Spellbinding New Aesthetic, But No Release Date

Chucklefish's upcoming magical adventure Witchbrook just went undergone an aesthetic transformation. The colorful cross between what appears to be the worlds of Harry Potter and Stardew Valley is still in active development, but it's only recently taken on a different look in terms of its overall art style. Not long ago, in early March, its name was also changed from Spellbound to Witchbrook, marking a second important turning point for the game.

Previously, the game had adopted a simple, sprite-centric art style with plenty of colorful areas. Now, the sprites have been upgraded significantly with shading, more colors, and plenty of additional details. It looks nearly like a different game, but in a good way. There are plenty of small changes are and there that are reminiscent of the Game Boy Advance days of gaming, but better.

Witchbrook has been described as a "magical school and town life simulator" and finds players taking on the role of a witch in training who has to attend school and eventually graduate, work on their magical abilities, grow crops, go fishing, and engage in a ton of Stardew Valley-like activities.

Chucklefish is handling the development and publishing of Witchbrook and recently launched a new website for the game, but the platforms it's heading to are unannounced just yet. Similarly, there's no release date in sight. But with things they are currently and everyone self-isolating thanks to coronavirus, Witchbrook could be a great addition to the ways we could entertain ourselves while spending so much time at home.

Hopefully, there's some sort of update coming down the pipeline beyond simply graphical changes, because we're ready to give the entire game a go very soon – if we can tear ourselves away from Animal Crossing, which everyone is currently engaged with at all times.