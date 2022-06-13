The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 1: The Chikorita Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we begin our journey with the Chikorita line.

Chikorita: Chikorita gets two cards in this line, which will be no surprise to those who follow this series. It has been a theme throughout the Sun & Moon era that the first stage of an evolutionary line will sometimes get a double feature. Both Chikoritas are painterly in style, with Aya Kusube delivering a beautiful image of the Grass-type Johto Starter marveling as pink flower petals drift to the ground and sowsow showing a playful Chikorita bounding through a valley, having the time of its life.

Chikorita gets two cards in this line, which will be no surprise to those who follow this series. It has been a theme throughout the Sun & Moon era that the first stage of an evolutionary line will sometimes get a double feature. Both Chikoritas are painterly in style, with delivering a beautiful image of the Grass-type Johto Starter marveling as pink flower petals drift to the ground and showing a playful Chikorita bounding through a valley, having the time of its life. Bayleef: Artist Kagemaru Himeno takes a more 3D approach for the middle stage here, with Bayleef posed atop a mossy rock. The background illustration here is detailed and beautiful, showing rings of sunlight and lens flares which help create the illusion that this is a picture rather than an illustration.

Artist takes a more 3D approach for the middle stage here, with Bayleef posed atop a mossy rock. The background illustration here is detailed and beautiful, showing rings of sunlight and lens flares which help create the illusion that this is a picture rather than an illustration. Meganium: This might be the only time I've seen an actually scary-looking Meganium. nogimiso illustrates a ferocious Pokémon here over a lush background, with the focus being on Meganium's intensity. It attacks, lunging forward in this effectively badass piece of art.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.