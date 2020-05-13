Amazon Game Studios Shows Off More Gameplay Footage For Crucible

With Amazon Game Studios and Relentless Studios to release Crucible next week, we're now seeing more gameplay footage from the title. A lot of the game was shrouded in mystery and rumor until the company finally decided to reveal some stuff about it during the Google Stadia presentation last month. Now with it on the verge of being released on May 20th, we're starting to see all the pieces come together. The three videos that they released each highlight one of Crucible's three gameplay modes. Those modes are Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters, and Harvester Command. Each one gives you a pretty good look at what you will be doing and how to play the game. After looking over all three, they each have their own appeal and play styles that will entice most players, but it all really comes down to the kind of player you are that will define where you spend most of your time. It's pretty clear that unless you end up mastering every mode, there are sections you're going to stick to. Enjoy the videos below!

Heart of the Hives: A 4 vs. 4 battle against giant boss Hives that spawn throughout the world. Each Hive contains a valuable Heart, and the first team to capture three Hearts wins, making each match a dangerous balance between racing the opposing team and surviving the powerful Hives.

Alpha Hunters: Eight teams of two take the battlefield and fight to be the final team standing.

Harvester Command: Two eight-person teams battle to capture and hold Harvesters spread across the map, vying for control of the Essence that drew them all to the planet. Teams earn points by controlling Harvesters and defeating opponents, and the first team to 100 points wins.