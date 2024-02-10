Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Among Us VR

Among Us VR Launches Limited-Time Lights Out Mode

Innersloth has a new update out for Among Us VR this week, as the limited-time mode Lights Out brings an all new challenge to the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Innersloth revealed a brand new update for Among Us VR this week, giving the game an all-new limited-time mode with Lights Out. This is the first of many Limited-Time Events (LTEs) that the team will be bringing to the game in order to provide "fresh gameplay experiences, including new tasks, roles, and game modes, all centered around a central theme." This one is a play on a mode currently in the normal version of the game, but without the chaotic nature of it all. The game will have you playing as mostly engineers in the dark, with a new animated hat that gives you night vision goggles. Can you fix the ship in the dark and find the imposter? Or will you end up dead on the floor in the middle of the dark? We have more info on everything added to this update as it is available on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and PICO platforms.

Engineers Role: Inspired by the original Among Us, the Engineers role allows Crewmates to use vents, offering new strategic gameplay. This role is not only central to the "Lights Out Mode" but can also be included in standard matches via Custom Lobby Settings.

Inspired by the original Among Us, the Engineers role allows Crewmates to use vents, offering new strategic gameplay. This role is not only central to the "Lights Out Mode" but can also be included in standard matches via Custom Lobby Settings. "Lights Out Mode": A new, tug-of-war dynamic game mode where all Crewmates become Engineers. Engineers must navigate the map using vents to complete tasks swiftly, while an Impostor attempts to thwart their efforts. Adding to the challenge, the lighting and vision increases as Engineers complete tasks or decreases as Impostors sabotage and eliminate Engineers.

A new, tug-of-war dynamic game mode where all Crewmates become Engineers. Engineers must navigate the map using vents to complete tasks swiftly, while an Impostor attempts to thwart their efforts. Adding to the challenge, the lighting and vision increases as Engineers complete tasks or decreases as Impostors sabotage and eliminate Engineers. Overscoped Hat: Celebrate the event with the first fully-animated hat in Among Us VR, the Overscoped. This limited-time accessory, available for purchase for $2.99, features an oscillating scope and steampunk aesthetics, enhancing your bean's look with an engineer flair.

