Ananta Releases New Trailer Showing Off The Game

Check out the latest traier for the upcoming game Ananta, as they properly show it off after having changed the name this year

NetEase Games and developer Naked Rain have released a new trailer today for the game Ananta, giving us a better look at the game after the name change. It may be called an announcement trailer, but the game has been known for over a year, so really, this is more of a proper reveal for the free-to-play open-world RPG. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still pre-registering players.

Ananta

In a world reminiscent of Earth, where urban legends become reality and humans coexist with the supernatural, players step into the role of an Esper, known as the "Infinite Trigger." This top investigator navigates through vibrant cities, confronting anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the balance of this unique urban paradise. Along the journey, players will team up with various Espers, each with their own stories, to tackle the Chaos endangering humanity. Dive deep into the mysteries, explore city life, and forge unforgettable memories with your companions. As players navigate through the game, they'll embark on a quest to recover lost memories, confront challenges in various distinct cities, and work to unlock the key to saving the world.

