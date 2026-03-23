Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: Unleashed, UVS Games

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal a New Card for Riftbound: Unleashed

We got the chance to preview a brand-new card coming to Riftbound: Unleashed, as we show off Deceiver for the first time, featuring LeBlanc

Article Summary Exclusive reveal of the new Deceiver card for Riftbound: Unleashed, featuring LeBlanc in classic style

Unleashed expansion brings 220+ cards, 30+ alternate arts, and new Champion Legends to Riftbound

Fresh game mechanics like Ambush, XP, and Hunt add depth and powerful strategies to gameplay

Summoner Skirmish tournaments return, offering chances to win exclusive Riftbound promo prizes

Riot Games and UVS Games have partnered with us for a special reveal, as we're one of the media outlets picked to reveal a new card from the upcoming Riftbound: Unleashed expansion. The card that we get to show off is Deceiver, featuring LeBlanc in more of a classic League of Legends look with a number of duplicates at her side. The card is specifically designed for when you control one of the areas at play, helping make it more secure for a period of time. As you can see here, there is a variant of the card, as one comes with the signature of its artist, Valentine Tran. Enjoy checking out the card with more info on the expansion below as it will release in China on April 10, followed by its English launch on May 8.

New Cards, New Mechanics, & New Surprises Arrive in Riftbound: Unleashed

Unleashed includes over 220 cards and over 30 alternate art cards, expanding Riftbound with new Champion Legends, bold mechanics, and powerful plays that reward those who bide their time… then strike when it matters most. To kick off the Unleashed preview season, Sydeon, Disguised Toast, Scarra, and Yvonne face off in a Riftbound showcase match, debuting several Legends, units, spells, and keywords coming with Unleashed. Players can look forward to the following new mechanics coming to Riftbound with Unleashed:

Cards with Ambush can be played as a reaction to a battlefield where you have units, allowing you to surprise your opponent with reinforcements mid-showdown.

can be played as a reaction to a battlefield where you have units, allowing you to surprise your opponent with reinforcements mid-showdown. XP is a resource you build up and spend for unique advantages. XP also translates into Levels, and cards with Level benefit from how much XP you've earned.

is a resource you build up and spend for unique advantages. XP also translates into Levels, and cards with Level benefit from how much XP you've earned. Cards with the Hunt keyword will earn XP for you when they're used to conquer or hold a battlefield.

Unleashed is jam-packed with tokens, including the Baron Pit (joins the battlefield when Baron Nashor is played), Birds (armed with Deflect), Reflections (becomes a copy of another card already in play), and Sprites (temporary, killed at the start of your Beginning phase.

Riot Games also unveiled Ultimate Rarity , a unique Overnumbered card appearing in less than one percent of packs in Riftbound. Unleashed features just one Ultimate Rare: the mighty Baron Nashor!

, a unique Overnumbered card appearing in less than one percent of packs in Riftbound. Unleashed features just one Ultimate Rare: the mighty Baron Nashor! The Summoner Skirmish windows for Unleashed open May 25 (Window 1) and June 22 (Window 2). Summoner Skirmishes allow players to participate in a constructed 1v1 tournament for the opportunity to secure a spot in a Riftbound Regional Qualifier and win exclusive prizes, including playmats and promo cards.

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