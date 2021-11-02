Free League To Release New Edition Of Twilight: 2000 This Month

Free League Publishing showed off new content for the new edition of Twilight: 2000 they will be releasing later this month. The team behind it went all out for this edition as they are launching a massive boxed set as well as a virtual tabletop edition on Foundry VTT, both of which have the complete game and things that you'll need to run it. It all just kind of depends if you want to go digital or stay old-school. In this new retro-apocalyptic edition, the developers have taken the franchise back to its roots with a brand new system that operates in an open-world that takes place after the fallout from World War III. Harkening back to the original 1984 edition, you're not in an alternate timeline in the year 2000 in which the Soviet Union never collapsed. The game will officially be released on November 16th, 2021.

Even in this bleak world, there is still hope. In the midst of utter destruction, you take on the role of a survivor in the aftermath of World War III – soldier or civilian. Your goal, beyond surviving for another day, can be to find a way back home, rally people to your ranks, and find out more about the mysterious Operation Reset. And maybe, if you live long enough, you have a shot at turning the tide.

The core gameplay uses a "hexcrawling" system established in the post-apocalyptic Mutant: Year Zero and survival fantasy Forbidden Lands RPGs. The core rules are built on the Year Zero Engine used in those games (as well as in the Alien RPG), but heavily adapted to fit Twilight: 2000 and its focus on gear and realism.

Twilight: 2000 RPG version on Foundry VTT: The virtual tabletop modules of Twilight: 2000 on Foundry are fully integrated with the VTT platform with online maps and diagrams, player handouts ready to share, and more. The modules are available as stand-alone digital products as well as in print & virtual bundles in the Free League webshop. Please note that a Foundry base license is required to use the VTT modules.