Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: adventure, Forever Ago, Narrative, road trip, Third Shift

Annapurna Interactive Announces Road Trip Narrative Game Forever Ago

A new narrative road trip game called Forever Ago was announced today, set to be released for PC and consoles before year's end

Article Summary Forever Ago is a narrative road trip game from Annapurna Interactive and developer Third Shift.

Play as Alfred, an elderly man on a journey seeking redemption, friendship, and adventure.

Explore beautiful environments, meet unique characters, and capture memories with an instant camera.

Experience a heartfelt story featuring themes of love, loss, and hope, with an original soundtrack.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Third Shift revealed their next game on the way, as they unveiled the new narrative road trip title Forever Ago. You take on the role of an elderly man who, through a stroke of unfortunate luck, decides to go on one last adventure in search of redemption. You'll meet people, solve some puzzles, and go on a journey that tells a heartwarming story. You can see the announcement trailer here as the game is being planned for a 2026 release.

Take One Last Road Trip For Old Times Sake in Forever Ago

Following a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road trip adventure, you'll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting characters, and even make some new friends. Along the way, Alfred will explore beautiful environments and meet fascinating new people while visiting beautiful and unique places, from serene forest trails to deserts to mountains, examining objects to help him understand his surroundings and the people who came before. He makes new memories and captures them with his instant camera, used to document his journey and solve small environmental puzzles.

Discover Stories: Experience a nuanced and heartfelt story about broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship. Learn about the stories, beliefs and struggles of characters you meet along the way, brought to life by renowned voice actors.

Experience a nuanced and heartfelt story about broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship. Learn about the stories, beliefs and struggles of characters you meet along the way, brought to life by renowned voice actors. Embark on an Unforgettable Road Trip: Explore beautiful environments, ranging from serene forest trails to dusty barrens sweltering in the desert sun. Examine and interact with objects to learn about your surroundings and the people living there. And don't forget to pet the dog.

Explore beautiful environments, ranging from serene forest trails to dusty barrens sweltering in the desert sun. Examine and interact with objects to learn about your surroundings and the people living there. And don't forget to pet the dog. Capture Memories: Take pictures with Alfred's good ol' instant camera to document your journey and solve small environmental puzzles.

Take pictures with Alfred's good ol' instant camera to document your journey and solve small environmental puzzles. Relive True Love: Play through a lifetime of love as Alfred with your sweetheart Audrey, experiencing a true love that transcends time. Featuring an original soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

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