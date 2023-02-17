Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Fidough Art Rare Fidough comes face to face with a wall full of pastries in this funny and cute Art Rare from #PokemonTCG Scarlet ex. #Pokemon

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

Tika Matsuno draws an adorable and hilarious Fidough Art Rare. The card depicts the pastry-themed canine Pokémon in a bakery, looking at various baked goods through the glass as if seeing its fellow littermates. Quite a twist on "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" Tika Matsuno uses a detailed technique that is a bit of a more elegant take on the art style we see in the anime. Matsuno first contributed to the TCG with Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, delivering artwork for notable cards, including Snom on a bench from Shining Fates, Ninetails from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and the Vaporeon V Alternate Art from the SWSH Black Star Promos.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.