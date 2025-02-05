Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Brings Back 2v8 Mode With Resident Evil Collab

Dead By Daylight has brough back 2v8 mode for the third time, but with a twist as it comes with a Resident Evil collaboration

Article Summary Dead By Daylight's 2v8 mode returns with a Resident Evil crossover featuring Nemesis and The Mastermind.

Enjoy the chaos on the Raccoon City Police Department map, with free Resident Evil characters for 2v8.

New gameplay elements like Herbs and a unified antidote added to enhance the Resident Evil experience.

Fresh outfits for classic Resident Evil characters, including Nemesis Origin and Wesker's New Dawn.

Behaviour Interactive has decided to bring back 2v8 Mode in Dead by Daylight for a third time, but this time around, it comes with a Resident Evil collaboration. Specifically, you'll see Nemesis and The Mastermind make their presence known as the two killers you'll have to survive against as a team of eight, provided you can get your act together against them. The event will run from February 10-25 on a special map that will house all of the chaos. We have more details below on this update and event below.

2v8 Mode x Resident Evil

Back for its third iteration since debuting in July 2024, Dead by Daylight's 2v8 Mode continues to be enthusiastically embraced by players as a fresh and fun way to enjoy their favorite asymmetrical horror multiplayer. This time around the chaos of 2v8 gets Resident Evil characters. First, The Nemesis and The Mastermind will join the 2v8 Killer roster alongside Dead by Daylight's own original creation The Legion.

With a pair of dedicated Dead by Daylight Chapters already under its belt featuring two Killers, four Survivors, and multiple Legendary Outfits that add even more characters from the iconic series, Resident Evil is uniquely positioned to fill every character slot within a 2v8 match. And what better arena of this scale to unfold than the Raccoon City Police Department, which will also being joining 2v8 mode's Map rotation. As an added bonus to ensure the best experience for all players, every Resident Evil character will be free to play exclusively in 2v8 Mode for the duration of the event.

Dead By Daylight Gameplay Updates

Dead by Daylight will also be adding some new thematic gameplay elements to this edition of 2v8 to help welcome Resident Evil to the Mode. The Nemesis and The Mastermind's Powers in Dead by Daylight revolve around their ability to infect and weaken Survivors, The Nemesis with the T-Virus, The Mastermind using Uroboros. Should both The Nemesis and The Mastermind be chosen as Killers in a 2v8 Trial (matching), a single unified antidote becomes the default Item in Supply Crates, capable of curing either infection. A staple of the Resident Evil franchise, Herbs have also been adapted into a unique gameplay mechanic, exclusive to this iteration 2v8.

At the start of a Trial (matching), Green and Yellow Herbs will randomly spawn around the Map, with Green Herbs healing 1 Survivor Health State and Yellow Herbs healing 1 Hook State. To even the playing field, Killers will of course be able to permanently destroy any Herb they come across, getting a brief movement speed increase in the process. Finally, in a bid to reduce Killer queue time, this iteration of 2v8 will also add two Survivor Bots to every lobby.

Expanding Evil

In the world of Dead by Daylight few crossovers have generated more buzz among players than Resident Evil entering The Fog with two Chapters, a slew of classic characters, and an ever-expanding Collection of Outfits. With nearly 30 years of games to draw from, the series' heroes and villains have no shortage of iconic looks, and on Feb. 10, six more will become available. Kicking back to his original 1999 debut in the series, The Nemesis will receive the Nemesis Origin Outfit, while The Mastermind, Albert Wesker gets the New Dawn Outfit from his appearance in the recent Resident Evil 4 remake. On the Survivor side, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers will each see a new classic look added to their wardrobes.

