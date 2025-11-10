Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Anno 117, Anno 117: Pax Romana

Anno 117: Pax Romana Provides New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana, as the game will be released on PC and consoles this month

Article Summary Anno 117: Pax Romana launches this month with a new trailer from Ubisoft, showcasing gameplay and story.

Lead as a Roman Governor, balancing city building, economics, citizen needs, and imperial demands.

Choose your starting province—Latium or the Celtic Wetlands—each offering unique challenges to conquer.

Grow your empire, navigate politics, forge alliances, and shape Rome’s destiny through key decisions.

Ubisoft has released the official launch trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana, giving players one last look at the game before it launches this month. The trailer gives you about two minutes' worth of story mixed in with gameplay, as you'll do your best to raise a civilization within a Roman Empire that doesn't know it's in the middle of its glory days. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will launch on November 13, 2025.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Experience the premier builder and design the cities of your dreams at the peak of the Roman Empire. Optimize your economy while balancing your people's needs with the relentless demands of the emperor. Build upon the land that you see, from the beautiful heartland of Latium to the mysterious Celtic wetlands of Albion… where no civilized Roman wants to be.

Players will be granted the powerful yet challenging role of Governor to ensure the economic growth and prosperity of their provinces. To achieve their goals, they will have to decide how to balance their role as enforcer of the Roman law while answering the needs of their local citizens. For the first time in Anno, players will be able to choose their starting province. Either the Celtic Wetlands of Albion, a land filled with mysteries where no civilized Roman wants to be, or the traditional Roman heartlands, Latium, close to the hungry heart of Empire. Each of these provinces will offer a different set of challenges and opportunities for the player to seize and tackle.

Grow and extend your authority across a vast and dynamic world with unmatched detail, flexibility, and scale. Improve your production efficiency and military opportunities as you explore the discovery tree.

Build diplomatic alliances across the empire, navigate political intrigue, or showcase your might through land battles and naval combat. You may even defy the emperor himself – but not without consequences. Every decision you make matters. Craft your empire from scratch as you face the true challenge of what it means to be a great governor. Will you honor local Celtic culture or enforce Roman traditions? Choose a deity to worship for each island to inspire faith among your people and earn different gameplay bonuses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!