Bus Simulator 27 Announced For 2026 With a New Trailer

The latest entry in the Bus Simulator series has been annoucned, as Bus Simulator 27 will be coming to PC sometime in 2026

Article Summary Bus Simulator 27 announced for 2026 with enhanced graphics, audio, and gameplay on Unreal Engine 5.

Drive over 45 licensed buses from top manufacturers, now including coach buses and electric models.

Explore Felicia Bay, a Southern Europe-inspired map with twin cities, dynamic weather, and a day/night cycle.

Play solo or co-op with up to 4 players in Story, Career, or Sandbox modes, managing routes and staff.

Indie game developer Simteract and publisher Astragon Entertainment have announced their latest sim title on the way with Bus Simulator 27. The first game in the frsanchise in four years since they released Bus Simulator City Ride back in 2022, this is basically a top-to-bottom improvement over everything we've seen in the past, along with better graphics and audio. We have mroe details about it below as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Bus Simulator 27

Look forward to the most comprehensive and advanced bus fleet in the history of the series so far. More than 45 officially licensed buses from 13 world-famous manufacturers, such as Solaris, Mercedes-Benz, MAN, IVECO BUS, Scania, and Volvo, are waiting for you to drive. Whether you are interested in classic rigid, articulated, and double-decker buses or in new electric buses, Bus Simulator 27 has got you covered. And for the first time ever in the series, you can get behind the wheel of impressive coach buses and enjoy long-distance journeys!

Felicia Bay is the perfect place to work where others go on vacation – a sunny fictive region in Southern Europe inspired by Spain and Portugal. Explore the vibrant twin cities of Alcaztelar and Mequina, featuring 20 unique districts packed with exciting landmarks – all brought to life by dynamic weather, a full day and night cycle, and bustling, crowded streets powered by Unreal® Engine 5. Create and serve routes, manage timetables, hire bus drivers, assign lines, customize buses with wraps and advertisements, and restore faith in public transportation in the local residents and visiting tourists.

Discover three different game modes and play the way you prefer: Story, Career, and Sandbox. Enjoy your time on the bus interacting with passengers. Watch out for in-bus and traffic events that may occur during your journey. And if you need a bit of variety, play as an inspector or take a ride as a passenger. You can also just exit the bus and explore Felicia Bay on foot to search for stunning points of interest and hidden collectibles. Play solo or with your friends in 4-player cooperative multiplayer mode. Coordinate routes and manage your bus fleet together and grow your company.

