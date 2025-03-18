Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout 76 Releases The Long-Awaited Ghoul Within Update

A new update has landed in Fallout 76, as players can finally turn themselves into a Ghoul for their character for Ghoul Within

Article Summary Fallout 76's Ghoul Within update lets players transform into ghouls, offering unique gameplay experiences.

Players can utilize 30 Ghoul-specific Perk cards and a Level 50 Character Boost for an enhanced experience.

New seasonal event, The Big Bloom, features explosive Spring themes and starts on April 29.

Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul launches March 18, focusing on ghoul-themed content and C.A.M.P. decorations.

Bethesda Softworks have launched their latest update for Fallout 76, as players can finally become their inner ghoul with the new Ghoul Within content. You cannpw choose to play as a ghoul for your main characterand become the version of Walton Goggins you always wanted, but life as aghoul isn't all cowboy play. NPCs and factions interact differently with ghouls than they would with a regular Wastelander, so you'll find the game will play differently in many ways as you now have to disguise your Ghoulification for faction interactions. As a bonus, ghouls are immune to radiation damage and can use it to heal. On top of that, you'll be able to unlock different abilities, which can be used with the 30 new Ghoul-specific Perk cards. We have more info about it below and the new season, along with a couple of trailers, as the content is now live!

Fallout 76 – Ghoul Within

At level 50, players can transform their characters into a ghoul and collect and use equip 30 new ghoul-specific Perk cards, which means ghoul players can build out their characters in exciting new ways to suit their unique playstyles. Eager to get started as a ghoul? There's the Level 50 Character Boost to bring your character up to speed. There's also our introductory Official Guide to Playing a Ghoul, featuring a sponsored video by T0nik. Ghoul Within also introduces a new seasonal event, The Big Bloom, with an explosive Spring theme. (Included in this seasonal event: diabolical mutated bee chaos.) The Big Bloom begins on April 29.

Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul

Let's ghoulify Appalachia. Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul starts March 18, timed perfectly to arrive with Ghoul Within, Fallout's next major update, which is bringing all the Vault-dweller ghouls to the Wasteland. Glow of the Ghoul is all about the Ghouls. This theme is for the mutated, the irradiated, the glowing and the feral of the wasteland. Even if you're not going the way of the ghoul, be sure to decorate your C.A.M.P. in the most radiation-ridden and dilapidated way to make all your ghoulfriends feel at home. Toxic waste looks good in any C.A.M.P.

