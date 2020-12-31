ANNO: Mutationem Has Been Delayed To Q3 2021

Chinese developer ThinkingStars dropped some bad news as they revealed ANNO: Mutationem will be pushed back to Q3 2021. The news was revealed on Twitter by publisher Lightning Games, who basically just posted a graphic with the letter we have for you below. The game is a part of PlayStation's China Hero Project, which is designed to highlight new and upcoming talent from China, as they had plans to release the game for PS4 and PS5. Aside from the fact that they made it clear they don't feel the game is ready to be published yet, there was no specific indication as to why it was delayed, as in what they needed to work on in order to get it ready to be published. All things considered with new games out this month, we're fine waiting a while.

Our team wish to express our deepest apologies for having to make you wait a little longer for ANNO: Mutationem. After several weeks of discussion, we decided to postpone the release date of the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 versions to the third quarter of 2021. This is a very difficult decision, as we all love the game and cannot wait to get our players' hands on it, but we don't want to release the game until we feel it's ready. We plan to upgrade the overall experience of the game, which means that a large amount of game content must be re-planned and polished. At the same time we continue to optimize for next Gen. We apologize to our players who have been looking forward to ANNO: Mutationem. New goals and milestones have been set and we are working hard towards the release. Thanks again for joining us on this awesome journey! Cheers to new beginnings, we wish everyone a Healthy & Happy new year!