Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Eden Begins, Wright Flyer Studios

Another Eden Begins: Time-Traveling JRPG Launches September 2026

Travel through time to rescue your sister in the time-traveling JRPG Another Eden Begins, releasing on September 2026.

Article Summary Another Eden Begins launches September 2026 on PC and Nintendo Switch with a time-traveling JRPG adventure

Directed by Masato Kato and scored by Yasunori Mitsuda, both known for Chrono Trigger and Xenogears

Command a party of unique characters, utilize strategic battles, and unleash the powerful Another Force system

Unlock New Game+, discover multiple endings, and forge deep bonds with 18 diverse companions

Wright Flyer Studios and Studio Prisma have confirmed their new game, Another Eden Begins, will be released in September 2026. This is a time-traveling JRPG with some heavy hitters in the genre behind its creation, as it has been brought to life by veteran director Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger, Xenogears) with an amazing soundtrack by game composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenogears, Chrono Cross), that has also been given a folk-inspired orchestration by Procyon Studio.

The title will send you through time to a desolate plane 800 years in the future to do battle with a beast who has kidnapped your sister. You can check out the trailer and more details from the devs here, as the game will be released on both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2026.

Explore The Cosmos and Time To Save a Loved One in Another Eden Begins

From Wright Flyer Studios:

Aldo and his younger sister, Feinne, enjoy a peaceful life in the idyllic village of Baruoki until one day, when Feinne is taken by the Beast King. Aldo pursues them into the Moonlight Forest, but following a fierce battle with a beast, he is sent through a tear in spacetime—and finds himself in a world 800 years in the future. Strategically command a party built around character roles and synergies to confront formidable creatures in fast-paced turn-based battles. Activate Another Force to unleash a slew of devastating attacks and turn the tide of battle.

Strategic Command Battles: For command battles you initiate, creating a balanced party of attackers, supporters, and healers is key to victory! Unleash attacks to fill the Another Force gauge, and activate Another Force to stop enemies from taking action while your characters deliver devastating attacks!

For command battles you initiate, creating a balanced party of attackers, supporters, and healers is key to victory! Unleash attacks to fill the Another Force gauge, and activate Another Force to stop enemies from taking action while your characters deliver devastating attacks! Embark on a New Adventure with New Game+: Clear the main story to unlock New Game+ and start a new adventure with your characters as they were! With the aid of a mysterious girl who prompts Aldo to undertake this new journey, discover over 10 different endings that unfold based on your actions and choices. A world of new experiences awaits!

Clear the main story to unlock New Game+ and start a new adventure with your characters as they were! With the aid of a mysterious girl who prompts Aldo to undertake this new journey, discover over 10 different endings that unfold based on your actions and choices. A world of new experiences awaits! Encounters and Friendships with 18 Companions: During his adventure across time, Aldo encounters 18 characters with differing backgrounds and talents. Learn more about them through unique encounter quests, character quests, and kinship quests, the last of which becomes available by forging deep connections with them!

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