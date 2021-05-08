Pokémon TCG Product Review: Galarian Rapidash V Box

Yesterday, the Galarian Rapidash V Box was released by the Pokémon TCG. I cracked one open so I could let Bleeding Cool readers know if this is worth the buy (and, if you're like most collectors struggling to find cards, the hunt). Let's dive into it.

The Promo

Galarian Rapidash and Ponyta are two of the most beloved new additions to the Pokémon mythos, and Rapidash gets its first V card with this box. It's not only one of the very best Pokémon V released so far, but I'd also say it's one of the most beautiful cards of Sword & Shield's Black Star Promos. Artist Saki Hayashiro seems to have captured light in Rapidash's mane and horn from the way this thing glows. The box, in my opinion as a collector, is worth it for the promo alone.

Now that we have the jumbo binder, too, we can keep our jumbos safe. When it comes down it, though, when you get a box like this… you want to open packs. So what's inside?

The Pokémon TCG Packs

We get four packs: two Sword & Shield – Battle Styles (I count that as a win), one Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze (a popular set indeed), and one Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion (potentially the least popular Sun & Moon set). Personally, though, I'm a big fan of variety. While Crimson Invasion isn't a slam dunk of a pack to include here, I'd rather that even than a Vivid Voltage pack, even though Vivid is the better set. There's something that feels right about having packs from multiple eras in these boxes, so please keep the Sun & Moon-era packs coming, Pokémon TCG.

I will note here that other openings I've watched of fellow collectors have shown some variety in the packs, but every box I've seen in person and opened myself has had the above packs.

Overall

Pokémon TCG's Galarian Rapidash V Box has one of the best-looking promo cards they've ever printed and a good but not mind-blowing selection of packs. Overall, this is easily worth hunting down and purchasing. Best of luck with your pulls.