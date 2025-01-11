Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, My Arcade

My Arcade Announces Atari Edition of Gamestation Retro

My Arcade revealed two different versions of the Gamestation during CES 2025, the second one being oen focused on Atari titles

Article Summary My Arcade unveils Atari Edition of Gamestation Retro at CES 2025 with two versions: Go and Mega.

Atari Gamestation Retro comes with 200+ games, including Centipede, Asteroids, and more.

Gamestation Go is a portable handheld with a 7" display and a rechargeable battery.

Gamestation Mega is a tabletop arcade with wood construction and mechanical joystick.

During CES 2025, My Arcade revealed two different Gamestation Retro lineups, the first being for Capcom and Bandai Namco, and the second being this set for Atari. As you can see from the images here, they will produce the same physical controllers, mini-arcade, and Go version for the Atari setup; you'll just have a very different set of games to choose from as they delve into some of the classic titles from its library. No release date was set for it; they'd just be out sometime this Fall. In the meantime, you can read more about the products below as we wait for an official release date, which will likely come out in late Summer.

Atari Gamestation Retro

The lineup includes two exciting products: Atari Gamestation Go and Atari Gamestation Mega. Each item boasts over 200 built-in games with innovative features such as an integrated paddle, trak-ball and number pad. With this exciting new lineup scheduled for Q3 2025 availability, My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience while honoring Atari's legendary gaming legacy. This collection showcases a robust game library that includes timeless classics and exciting updates. The new My Arcade x Atari gamelist features Centipede: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, Berzerk, Frenzy, and PAC-MAN, alongside beloved Atari hits such as Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Pong (Video Olympics), Tempest, and Warlords.

Atari Gamestation Go

A premium, portable handheld designed for retro gaming on the go.

Portable handheld retro video game system

7" high-resolution display

Rechargeable battery

Atari Gamestation Mega

A tabletop arcade cabinet featuring classic wood construction and a vibrant, large display.

Tabletop retro arcade cabinet

10.1" high-resolution display

Classic wood construction

Mechanical joystick and action buttons

Atari Gamestation Gamepad

A wireless, rechargeable controller compatible with the new Atari Gamestation collection.

Atari Gamestation Arcade Stick

A premium joystick for precision gameplay.

