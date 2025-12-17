Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Lost Colony

Karl Urban's Character For ARK: Lost Colony Revealed

ARK: Lost Colony gave everyone a first look at how a new character played by Karl Urban will look in the game, and it's... interesting

Article Summary Karl Urban's character Bob is revealed for ARK: Lost Colony, sporting a bold and quirky new look.

Bob, a fan favorite from ARK: The Animated Series, now appears as a fully playable character in the game.

Lost Colony introduces a vast city setting, new abilities, unique gear, and exotic tames for players to explore.

Launch set for December 18, letting players experience Bob's story and ARK's evolving narrative firsthand.

Studio Wildcard and Snail Games dropped a new image today for ARK: Lost Colony, as we got a look at how Karl Urban's character Bob will look in the game. As you can see from the image below, it's definately a look. Aside from the face clearly being Urban with a shave, the design looks a little silly to us. Specifically, he was given a wide body type that looks really odd, even by ARK standards, and as many people have pointed out online, a lot of focus was made on his package. We have more info below from the team as we chuckle at the design.

ARK: Lost Colony – Bob

First appearing in ARK: The Animated Series and featured as the grandiose narrator in ARK: Bob's Tall Tales, Bob has quickly become one of the most outlandish characters in the ARK universe. Known for his self-aggrandizing claims in the franchise's history, his charismatic presence as an ARK veteran – whose success is fueled more by luck than extraordinary ability – has made him a fan-favorite within the ARK community. Lost Colony drops Survivors into a vast occupied city where they become the hunted, unlocking powerful new kinds of character abilities, unique gear, building systems, and exotic tames. Will Survivors be able to face down the demons lurking in Arat Prime, and bridge ARK's past and future? Players can find out when ARK: Lost Colony launches December 18.

"ARK fans love Bob. They were…let's just say passionate when he was killed in the opening of the animated series, but luckily death can be impermanent in the world of ARK." said Stieglitz. "Bringing Karl's likeness into the game closes the gap between the voice fans know and the 3D character they'll now see on-screen. Karl already has the strong, 'all-American' look of Bob, so it just made sense. With so much content coming, this is the right moment to fully portray the character within ARK: Survival Ascended."

"I've had a blast working with the ARK creative team, and I'm excited to step deeper into Bob's world," said Urban. "The new look, the expanded story, the tone – they're all coming together in a really fun way. Bob is an extravagantly boastful personality who is a riot to bring to life and I can't wait for players to see what's next."

