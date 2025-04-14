Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Foot Studios, Jester: A Foolish Ritual

Survival Horror Game Jester: A Foolish Ritual Announced

There's a brand new co-op horror survival title on the way called Jester: A Foolish Ritual, currently set for release on Steam

Article Summary Jester: A Foolish Ritual is a new co-op horror survival game set in an eerie, trap-filled castle.

Team up with friends or go solo to escape the haunted halls while a spooky jester hunts you down.

The game features unique matches, adaptive AI, and immersive audio to enhance the horror experience.

Utilize proximity voice chat and choose from various difficulties for a heart-pounding adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Fire Foot Studios has revealed its latest horror game, Jester: A Foolish Ritual. This is a co-op title in which you play as one of the resurrected knights who have been trapped inside an abandoned castle, tasked with working together to find a way out while a maniacal jester hunts for you. The game has no release window beyond the words "coming soon," but we have a trailer and more for you here.

Jester: A Foolish Ritual

You awaken in an abandoned castle, trapped with no way out. The only path to freedom lies in performing a sacred ritual to banish the monstrous Jester who haunts these halls. Each run will be different, you will have to try your best and adapt as you venture through the cursed castle. Watch out for traps the castle still has some of its old security measures active. Make sure to look where you go since the Jester might leave some of his jack boxes lurking around, and when you trigger them he will come for you.

Play solo or team up with friends for a terrifying co-op experience. Stay together for safety or split up to search faster. But this might make it easier for the Jester to catch you. Communication is key and the proximity voice chat won't make it easier. So sometimes you might need to stick together and make a plan before you all start searching. With each item you pick up the Jester will become increasingly more angry, because he knows you are one step closer to ending the ritual. So play it smart when he is near you.

Up to Four Player Online Co-op: You don't have to take on the Jester alone.

Proximity Voice Chat: Wandering off too far might get you lost and all by yourself.

Replayability: Each run will feel different, so stay on your toes.

Gamemode Difficulties: Play whatever difficulty suits you best.

Immersive Audio: Feel AND hear your heartbeat when the Jester gets a hold of you.

Adaptive AI: The Jester will adapt and get stronger as you get closer to the end.

