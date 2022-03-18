Ukrainian Developer Reconfirms The Serpent Rogue Release Date

Sengi Games, along with publisher Team17, announced today that The Serpent Rogue will still be coming out next month. For those not aware, Sengi Games is based in Ukraine, and with the current conflict happening there, some were curious if the game might be pushed back as the country has bigger issues to deal with. Today, the company issued the statement below, confirming that the game would indeed still meet the late April release date.

"Although the situation we're in is hard and unprecedented, we made the decision to stick to the original plan and launch our game, The Serpent Rogue, on April the 26th as promised! The game is coming on time and it is the most ambitious thing we've ever made, stay tuned!"

Alchemy is one of the key ingredients in The Serpent Rogue's gameplay and mastering it will be pivotal to The Warden's success; collect and research ingredients to unveil their uses, experiment with different mixtures to craft unique potions, and use those concoctions in a variety of ways to progress through the everchanging world. Each action The Warden takes has an effect on the wider world; for instance, if too many items are left littered around an area, rodents will arrive en masse to cause havoc; if bodies are left unburied, ghouls will be lured by their scent leaving death and destruction in their wake. Sandbox roguelike: Explore the mysterious world of The Serpent Rogue; locations and items are randomised by storms that sweep the land.

Utilise the magic and crafting of alchemy to create new tactics to overcome the many threats and situations created by the Corruption. Cause and effect: The Warden's actions have consequences that can be used to their advantage; but will they become the hero of the tale… or the villain?