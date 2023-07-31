Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Resurrection, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends: Resurrection Unveiled During Kill Code: Part 2

Respawn Entertainment has dropped a new trailer for Apex Legends: Resurrection as they show off the second half of Kill Code: Part 2.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released a new video today, as Kill Code: Part 2 revealed the official teaser for Apex Legends: Resurrection. The new video shows next season will be going down a slightly darker path as the once unfeeling killing machine now has some new knowledge in his programming that changes everything. We got more info on the video and the movement forward for the season below, as we wait to see what else is on the way later this week.

"Crypto hacks into a discarded fragment of Revenant to investigate some disturbing changes. Revenant is losing control of himself – but to who? A shattered mind fills Revenant with even more rage, bringing him a killer new look and deadly new abilities. Revenant is unlocked for all players all season; complete quests before the season ends to unlock him permanently."

"Since launch, Apex Legends lore has continued to evolve and expand season to season, building a deep narrative told both in-game and out. With dozens of artfully crafted and riveting story videos, in-game elements ranging from comics, collectible lore breadcrumbs, new story-driven hubs weaved throughout each map, and in-game conversations amongst squadmates – each play their own role in expanding the chronicles of Apex Legends. Throughout this series, the world of Apex Legends will be further explored in new and immersive ways, raising the in-game stakes with changes that will be felt well beyond the upcoming season. Audiences can peel back the layers to uncover the deeper lore within Apex Legends and experience it first-hand, beginning with the upcoming season, Apex Legends: Resurrection. In addition to Revenant's all-new look and deadly abilities, players will battle on new stages for Mixtape on Broken Moon, and prove their skills in the new Ranked season. More details will be coming soon with the official gameplay trailer on August 3."

