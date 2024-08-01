Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Shockwave, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends: Shockwave Releases New Gameplay Trailer

The latest season for Apex Legends is set to come out next week, as we got a better look at Shockwave's gameplay and more

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed new details and a brand new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends: Shockwave, set to launch next week. The team showed off all of the new additions coming to the game, as you're getting a new map, a new weapon meta for the Akimbo, the addition of Battle Sense, Free Revivals for up to four rounds to make things interesting, and more. We have the dev notes and the trailer here before it launches on August 6.

Apex Legends: Shockwave

We all need a jumpstart occasionally, Legends. Nothing too shocking, but you may still want to ground yourself first. Shockwave is fully charged and ready to light up your time in the Outlands. The energy is palpable with the new respawn mechanic in Trios Revival (and Straight Shot Revival in our first event of the season), allowing you and the squad to get back into the fight sooner. Why not take a trip to E-District, our latest map, where it's always lit with neon lights. Or light things up yourself with the all-new Akimbo by dual-wielding P2020s or Mozambiques for extra firepower. Don't get it twisted. The Apex Games are no vacation. Keep your wits about you with Battle Sense: enemy health bars and highlights become temporarily visible after you deal damage. Whether you're new, returning, or looking for a change of pace, you can warm up, practice, and hone your skills in the new Bot Royale mode where you'll face bots in a condensed Battle Royale experience.

