Risk of Rain 2 Adds Free Dead Cells Update With Special Content

Gearbox Publishing dropped a new free update last week for Risk Of Rain 2, bringing with it Dead Cells content, among other additions.

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing have partnered up with Motion Twin for a special update to Risk of Rain 2, giving players some special Dead Cells additions. The free Devotion Update has added a number of cool things to the game, as players now have access to a special skin of The Prisoner from the indie hit, allowing you to play as the iconic character in the RoR2 world. But that isn't everything. They have also included an all-new map called Verdant Falls, matching the color and tone of the area with waterfalls, forests, and more. They also have added two new artifacts to the game, one of Delusion and one of Devotion, each one giving you a bit of a bonus after using them, but with some drawbacks to make it a risky venture if you do. We have more info and a trailer here to show it off, as the update is live right now.

Risk of Rain 2 – Devotion Update

Verdant Falls : This stage is a biodiverse area of Petrichor V, full of lush vegetation, billowing waterfalls, and galactic wreckage.

: This stage is a biodiverse area of Petrichor V, full of lush vegetation, billowing waterfalls, and galactic wreckage. Artifact of Devotion : Cultivate your own personal army of Lemurians! This artifact replaces drones with eggs. Players can hatch the eggs by surrendering an item, releasing a Lemurian to fight alongside them. The sacrificed items imbue their effects on the Lemurians, who grow and evolve as they feast on your foes!

: Cultivate your own personal army of Lemurians! This artifact replaces drones with eggs. Players can hatch the eggs by surrendering an item, releasing a Lemurian to fight alongside them. The sacrificed items imbue their effects on the Lemurians, who grow and evolve as they feast on your foes! Artifact of Delusion : This artifact closes all chests after a teleporter event, allowing them to be later re-opened by players. But there's a twist: you have to correctly identify which item previously came out of the chest. Guess correctly, and new riches are yours! Guess wrong, and you'll lose the item.

: This artifact closes all chests after a teleporter event, allowing them to be later re-opened by players. But there's a twist: you have to correctly identify which item previously came out of the chest. Guess correctly, and new riches are yours! Guess wrong, and you'll lose the item. Collab Skin: Dead Cells' protagonist, The Prisoner, joins the rank of the Survivors as a free Alt Skin for the Mercenary.

