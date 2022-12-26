Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: sowsow

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight sowsow.

sowsow first contributed to the Pokémon TCG during the Sun & Moon era. Their first-ever credit was the above Cubone card from Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light which showed little Cubone looking toward the sky mournfully as a passing cloud takes on the shape of its late mother's skull. In the same set, sowsow used their painterly, watercolor-inspired style to show terrific use of character-building and environments in cards featuring Inkay and Avalugg.

During the Sword & Shield era, sowsow began to contribute notable chase cards and promo cards to the hobby. The Gengar VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is a monster of a chase card valued at over $100, but it's not just the value that is special about these cards. These cards, particularly the Espeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, showed at a large scale what sowsow has perfected in their artwork: illustrating Pokémon in their own unique environments, giving us what feels like a peek into a day in their lives.

You can see this penchant for storytelling using Pokémon and their environments all through sowsow's work. The above are just some of my favorites. With this particular skill, I know sowsow will continue contributing for years, enriching the world of Pokémon with these gorgeous cards.

