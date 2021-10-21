Apex Legends Shows Off New Island Map In Latest Trailer

Apex Legends is gearing up for their next season, and with it is coming a brand new map that will make you wanna get away.. literally. Respawn Entertainment has created a brand new lunch island paradise filled with sandy beaches, palm trees, luscious views, and some of the most deadly landscapes possible in the middle of nowhere surrounded by water. The latest video, which we have for you down at the bottom, serves as the launch trailer for the next season (even though it doesn't start until November 2nd, so this is a bit of overkill when it comes to putting out a launch trailer early). You get a good look at what's to come as well as some development to the plot of Ash. Enjoy the trailer!

Ash's problems are all in her head…but that's the most dangerous place they could be. Who is Ash, and who is Leigh? Apex Legends: Escape will introduce a variety of new game changing updates that will shake up the competition of the Apex Games. Legends beware, a storm is brewing. The next major update to Apex Legends will introduce a familiar face as the game's newest Legend: Ash. More than just the overseer of Arenas, and now, fully rebuilt, Ash is a simulacrum made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid. A trace of Leigh still remains within Ash, igniting its own connections to another Doctor in the Arena. Ash is done just overseeing the games: she's ready to win them and prove she's the Apex Predator. No matter how beautiful it seems, every corner of the Outlands is a dangerous place. You'd be wise to remember that.