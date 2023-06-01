Apple Reveals Three Major Games Coming To Mac Stray, No Man's Land, and ELEX II will all be coming to Mac/iOS systems, so you can play them directly through Apple products.

Apple announced today that three major games will be making their way to iOS and Mac platforms, giving players a chance to own them beyond PC gaming platforms. Those three games are Stray, No Man's Land, and ELEX II, all three of them being formatted to work with iOS controls. We got more info on all three of them for you below.

Stray

The critically acclaimed cat adventure game Stray, published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by BlueTwelve Studio, is coming to Mac this year. Taking advantage of the breakthrough performance of Apple silicon and powerful software technologies like MetalFX Upscaling that accelerates graphics performance with high quality visuals, Stray delivers a smooth and immersive gaming experience across the entire Apple silicon lineup — from the incredible desktop lineup, including Mac mini, iMac and Mac Studio, to Apple's powerful Mac laptops — MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

No Man's Sky

Hello Games based in the UK is launching their hit title, No Man's Sky, on Mac today. Native to Mac, No Man's Sky has been built from the ground up with a new rendering pipeline to take full advantage of Metal and Apple silicon. No Man's Sky for Mac will be free to millions of players who already own the game on Steam. With the power and popularity of the Apple silicon, every Mac runs demanding games, and delivers incredible graphics performance and stunning visuals. And for users who use both PC and Mac, cross save is supported between both systems, allowing players to jump from a PC to a Mac laptop, or from a Mac mini to Mac Studio.

ELEX II

The highly ambitious Science-Fantasy-RPG, ELEX II, from Piranha Bytes in Germany, is coming to Mac this month. ELEX II offers players a vibrant open world to explore, featuring five major factions, each with their own captivating story arc for players to engage with and experience. ELEX II stands as one of the pioneering titles to fully embrace the GPU driven pipelines with Indirect Command Buffer (ICB) approach on Mac, and is also among the select few games that have shaders specifically optimized for the Metal shading language.

