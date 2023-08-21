Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, Critical Blow, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

The Critical Blow Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare Is Revealed

The new Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare coming out in the next expansion Critical Blow has been revealed as Super Saiyan Gogeta.

The fourth Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare has been revealed. God Rares are said to be as rare as one per two or three booster cases. Because there is no guarantee of one showing up in a sealed case, the number of booster boxes you'd have to open to reasonably expect hitting one is astronomical. God Rares present an Alternate Art version of a Secret Rare. So the God Rares of Dragon Ball Super Card Game includes Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Bardock, Son Goku, and now… Super Saiyan Gogeta. How much do you think it will sell for? Largely, these cards are listed for over $1,500 due to their immense rarity, with recent listings for the Bardock GDR being the only to notably dip under $1,000. There is a controversy with this Gogeta God Rare, though. Can you see why from the picture?

It's the print lines depicted on the physical card! Woof.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

