Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $107.86 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.87 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $11.55 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.00 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $6.73 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $6.73 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.32 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $6.26 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $6.98 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $5.73

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is the biggest card of the set. Even beyond that, it is the only card holding any value from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage. This month, it held steady by dropping less than a dollar in the secondary market. Despite the fact that it's becoming rarer to see a pack of this set sitting on shelves by the month, the cards outside of the Pikachu are now quite low in value.

