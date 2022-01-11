Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In January 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in various products starting in December 2021 through January 2022, are doing in their month of wide release, January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $99.81 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $90.18 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $35.31 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $31.84 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $24.24 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $15.38 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $14.62 Son Goku, Instincts Surpasses Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-198: $13.25 Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath SR Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB1-057: $12.68 SS4 Bardock, Fighting Against the Fate Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-261: $10.33

This is the first time we're looking at this set, which is sure to have an interesting arc to its card value. Dragon Ball Super Card Game released this set in an odd fashion, debuting it through a four-pack Gift Collection with booster boxes releasing on January 14th, 2022 which is this Friday. Surely prices will fall a bit once actual booster boxes are open and, with this being a reprint set, that may actually impact other sets due to how this hobby's value is largely driven by competitive players. For now, my advice is to emphatically not buy singles. Wait for value to even out.