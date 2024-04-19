Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In April 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in April 2024.

Magikarp Illustration Rare leads April 2024 at $100.34.

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer is a high-demand card at $76.63.

Keep an eye on the market as values of rare cards continue to change.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $100.34 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $76.63 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $29.41 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $25.72 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $23.16 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $22.06 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $17.92 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $16.46 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.72 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $14.65 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $12.96 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $12.94 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $11.65 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $11.22 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 210/193: $11.22

The Magikarp Illustration Rare is officially the card to watch for this current generation. I don't see this going full Evolving Skies Umbreon Alternate Art, but a standard Illustration Rare taking a $30 jump in a single month is certainly something to keep an eye on. This card just skipped ahead of the monster chase card that is Iono Special Illustration Rare, and is now leading this set with some distance.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

