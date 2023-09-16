Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mask of Change, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Takes On A "Mask Of Change"

The Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG looks into the future with three new expansion titles that will continue the Scarlet & Violet era.

New Pokémon TCG trademarks have been filed, and they reveal the future of Japan's slate of releases. These sets stretch into 2024, likely releasing during the first half of the year. The names of these new mysterious expansions include Crimson Haze, Night Wanderer, and Mask of Change. The latter title is likely to pull inspiration from the Scarlet & Violet DLC "The Teal Mask," which means that Mask of Change will likely feature multiple Pokémon TCG debuts. Ahead of these sets, though, we expect Japan to release the Tera Garchomp ex-themed Raging Surf next week, the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash in October, and the special set Shiny Treasure in December. Looking at 2024, other as-of-yet unrevealed sets will use the titles Cyber Judge, Wild Force, and Battle Academy.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023 internationally:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories

: Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card and various gameplay accessories

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs Evolving Powers Premium Collection (available September 22, 2023): Features seven booster packs and seven reprints, including Magnemite, Magneton, Ralts, Kirlia, Magnezone V, Magnezone VSTAR, Magnezone ex, Gardevoir V, Gardevoir VMAX, and Gardevoir ex. These reprints really run through the Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet eras, which might appeal to some who missed pulling cards like the Gardevoir VMAX from packs. Price TBA.

Features seven booster packs and seven reprints, including Magnemite, Magneton, Ralts, Kirlia, Magnezone V, Magnezone VSTAR, Magnezone ex, Gardevoir V, Gardevoir VMAX, and Gardevoir ex. These reprints really run through the Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet eras, which might appeal to some who missed pulling cards like the Gardevoir VMAX from packs. Price TBA. Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Greninja ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Charizard ex Premium Collection (available October 20, 2023): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive but that, too, is not yet announced.

