Aquarium Simulator Title Fish Game Receives New Update

Fish Game has a new update out now on Steam, providing new food types to feed your fish, along with other upgrades to the title.

Indie game developer and publisher A Shell In The Pit Games, along with Creative Ink Games, have a new update out for Fish Game. This new update provides better options when it comes to food, as you'll be given different types to feed your fish and improve their nutrition. Allowing them to survive longer in your tank as you care for them over time. The update also adds some improvements to a few different areas to give the game a slight upgrade. You can check out more in the trailer below.

Fish Game

Fish Game is the de-fin-itive fishkeeping sim experience made for enthusiasts by enthusiasts. Featuring fish with personalities and dynamic relationships, water quality modeling, plants that grow and much more! Made with support from our pals, Smarter Every Day!

Individual fish have unique personalities and behaviors, leading to infinite, evolving relationships! Get to know your fish over time as you watch them grow & interact!

Observe a wide variety of behaviors. Learn on the fly which fish get along and which do not. You'll see schooling, chasing, fighting, and even carnivorous behavior amongst a sea of other activities.

Eleven types of food and a comprehensive hunger & food systems; each fish species has preferences along a matrix of grazing, opportunist, and predator; herbivore, omnivore & carnivore. Fish will even scavenge on dead tank mates!

Fully sculptable substrate and over 25 types of rocks, driftwood, and novelty hardscape for you to choose from, including setpieces from some of your favorite games!

Need more room? No problem! Challenge yourself by managing multiple tanks! Species tanks, hospital tanks, hardscape hoards – the world is your oyster!

Don't worry! Fish Game is deep, but you don't have to be a brain sturgeon to figure it out!

Carbon dioxide, ammonia, and oxygen levels are all simulated and have intricate relationships with your fish, plants, algae, light levels, and more!

Photo Mode! Take great pics & set up fantastic dolly shots to share with your friends and participate in community contests.

