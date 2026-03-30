Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios, Extraction Shooter

ARC Raiders To Launch New Flashpoint Update Tomorrow

ARC Raiders has a new massive update coming tomorrow, as the Flashpoint Update brings with it several changes and new items

Article Summary ARC Raiders Flashpoint Update arrives March 31 with new maps, enemies, and player progression changes

Face the deadly Vaporizer drone and expanding Shredder threat in intense, revamped combat zones

Progress with fresh weapons, the High-Gain Antenna project, and streamlined crafting options

Unlock the Wasp Hunter Set cosmetic pack, featuring outfits, gear, and bonus Raider Tokens

Embark Studios has revealed new details about what's coming to ARC Raiders this week, as the new Flashpoint Update will arrive on March 31. The game will take players into the aftermath of a hurricane event that swept across the land, as you'll encounter new locations and changed ones, new threats, some new tools to work with to get the job done, and a few new surprises. We have more details here and the latest trailer above before it launches tomorrow.

The Aftermath of The Storm Has Left ARC Raiders as a New Flashpoint

Following the hurricane, ARC activity has escalated, with scattered reports giving way to a more coordinated presence across resource-rich zones. Raiders will encounter the new Close Scrutiny ARC Operation map condition, introducing high-risk engagements and high-value targets centered around the ARC Assessor—a heavily guarded unit carrying rare components tied to player progression.

The ARC Raiders Flashpoint Update introduces the Vaporizer, a new aerial unit equipped with a lethal laser and deployed in support of active operations, often appearing in groups and forcing Raiders to rethink positioning and timing in combat. At the same time, a broader shift is emerging across Speranza, as the Shredder—known as one of the deadliest ARC threats—has begun appearing beyond Stella Montis, with sightings reported across Blue Gate, Buried City and Spaceport, and under specific conditions in Dam Battlegrounds. What was once contained is now spreading, making every run more dangerous.

The update expands player loadouts and progression through new weapons—the Dolabra Energy Shotgun and the Canto Sub-machine gun—and a new player project with objectives tied to ARC activity. The High-Gain Antenna Player Project will see players work to monitor ARC activity by collecting and contributing materials found topside and in the ARC Operation, unlocking staged rewards including gameplay items and Raider Tokens for successful completion of the Antenna.

Systems & Content Updates

Flashpoint introduces updates aimed at improving progression, player agency and customization, alongside new content and store offerings.

Scrappy Feeding Boost Raiders can now influence what Scrappy retrieves by feeding specific items, enabling more targeted resource collection and bonus items.

Crafting Improvements A streamlined system allows players to fulfill missing materials directly from the crafting interface through suggested actions, such as recycling, refining or purchasing.



Put an Extra Sting On The Kill With The Wasp Hunter Set

Alongside the update the Wasp Hunter Set launches, a new premium cosmetic pack available for $20 USD or local equivalent from all major storefronts. The Wasp Hunter Set includes:

Outfit: The Wasp Hunter in 4 color variants (Navy Blue, Hornet Yellow, Orange, Light Blue)

Backpack: Oxygen Tank (White)

Scrappy Helmet: Wasp Hunter

Raider Tool: Thruster Hammer

2400 Raider Tokens

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