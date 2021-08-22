2K Games Confirms WWE 2K22 Delayed Until March 2022

Last night during their SummerSlam PPV event from Las Vegas, WWE and 2K Games confirmed WWE 2K22 has been delayed until next year. After having issues with the last game to be released under the franchise, the two took a year off from producing another entry to essentially get everything in order. Which we can't really blame them for since the game was panned heavily and broken beyond belief in some areas to where it was basically unplayable. But this latest revelation will make it so that the wrestling game, which follows the tradition of other sports games by releasing in the year prior to what's on the label, will have to wait for a bit. Normally it would be published sometime in October, so essentially, we're getting a six-month delay added to the release.

As to the reasoning why, none was given either by the company or in the trailer. But it doesn't take a ton of guesswork to figure out that two things are happening. First, they probably want to make sure they get WWE 2K22 right this time and not have another snafu as they did with the previous one. The trailer claims that the game looks fantastic, and we know they've done an entire rebuild of the engine it was working on previously, so they're probably working out the kinks.

But the second and biggest issue is the WWE roster, which has been depleted significantly after the company decided to either give the axe to or lost in expired contracts over 50 wrestlers in 2021. When you're building a video game based on a roster, and you just lost what is essentially a third of the names you probably had in the game, chances are you need to scrub them from it and replace them with others. That's going to take a lot more work than just deleting people from the game. We'll see if they decide to be clearer about the decision-making down the road, but for now, that's where things stand.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE 2K22 Coming March 2022! 👊💥 (https://youtu.be/tgO0XKUpwf4)