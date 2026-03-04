Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, atomic heart, mundfish

Atomic Heart Announces Fourth DLC: Blood on Crystal

Atomic Heart has confirmed the next DLC is on the way, as Blood on Crystal will arrive this April with the game's Ultimate Edition

Article Summary Atomic Heart's fourth DLC, Blood on Crystal, arrives in April, bringing a dramatic new chapter to the game.

P-3, the Twin, and allies must stop CHAR-les in a high-stakes battle to save humanity within Facility 3826.

Battle new Polymorph enemies and powerful bosses with advanced weapons and glove abilities in fresh areas.

The Ultimate Edition bundles the base game with all DLCs, available in retail and digital versions this spring.

Mundfish, 4Divinity, and Focus Entertainment have confirmed the fourth DLC for Atomic Heart, as Blood on Crystal will arrive next month. First off, the DLC will take things to the water and beyond in what is essentially the conclusion to the first chapter of the game. Meanwhile, the team revealed they are releasing an Ultimate Edition of the game that will include all DLC content, including this latest one, all in one package. We have more details about both items from the devs for you here, along with the preview trailer for the DLC, as both will arrive on April 16, 2026.

Atomic Heart – Blood on Crystal

Experience the thrilling, high-stakes conclusion of Atomic Heart with "Blood on Crystal!" P-3, the Twin and their comrades must venture deeper into Facility 3826 than ever before to battle CHAR-les and make a last desperate bid to save humanity from total annihilation. Visit the new Wave Platform and the classified Crystal Complex as you unearth the unspeakable truth behind CHAR-les' nefarious plans.

Take on the ultimate challenge as you face off against the Polymorphs, a new cast of mysterious beings spawned from the horrific experiments of CHAR-les himself. Harnessing the properties of polymer to assume elemental forms, the Polymorphs will force you to adapt your fighting style on the fly and make the most of your arsenal. You'll encounter the wildest bosses still lurking in Facility 3826, but thankfully you'll have access to the mightiest glove abilities and weapons yet to deal with them.

Atomic Heart 's Ultimate Edition

In addition to "Blood on Crystal," this spring will also mark the release of Atomic Heart's new Ultimate Edition in both retail and digital stores. Pre-orders for the limited physical edition, including a new, exclusive SteelBook, are already available at participating retailers with a release set to March 24. Digital versions will become available on April 16 with the release of "Blood on Crystal."

