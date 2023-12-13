Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: ninetails, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 27: Ninetails Illustration

New artist SIE NANAHARA and returning artist Akira Komayama contribute Illustration Rares to Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Illustration Rares.

One of the fan-favorite Illustration Rares in the set features a Kanto Fire-type… but it's not Charizard. Ninetails looks regal and glorious in this warmly lit Illustration Rare by SIE NANAHARA. NANAHARA debuted with a stunner first card early this year with Crown Zenith's Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare. They went on to illustrate the Gothorita Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Palda Evolved with a slightly different style, but now we see them return to this delicate and intricate style with a card that lives up to the hype of that amazing debut.

Palafin appears in both of its forms on this Illustration Rare by Akira Komayama, who has contributed over 200 cards since their debut in the Call of Legends set. Komayama recently illustrated the Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter which is currently the top-valued card of Scarlet & Violet base set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

