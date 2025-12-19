Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astro Busters, Astrobuster Studios, Michael Prymus, Piotr Przybył

Arcade Shooter Astro Busters Released On Steam in Early Access

Looking for a good arcade asteroid shooter title the feels retrro and modern? Astro Busters has been released on Steam in Early Access

Article Summary Astro Busters launches on Steam Early Access, blending retro arcade action with modern features.

Play three single-player levels and three multiplayer modes with cross-platform PC and mobile support.

Choose from two ships and seven weapons; upgrade abilities with coins earned during gameplay.

Full release promised next year with new levels, smarter AI, random level generator, and CTF mode.

Indie game developers Michael Prymus and Piotr Przybył, under the publishing title Astrobuster Studios, have launched the game Astro Busters in Early Access on Steam this month. The game will take you back to the glory days of top-down arcade asteroid shooter titles, but with a number of modern features that help spice things up and make it more challenging. You can play a good chunk of the game right now while the devs continue to work on finalizing the game. You can check out the trailer and more details on the title here.

Astro Busters challenges you to battle fierce enemies in deep space. The Early Access version now available includes 3 unique, exciting Single-Player levels and 3 different Multiplayer-Modes for your entertainment. There are 2 playable ships available and 7 different weapons, each offering distinct destruction and mayhem. The game is fully cross-platform enabled, allowing mobile players to Co-Op or run PvP with PC players in multiplayer battles. The full version is scheduled for release next year and is planned to include additional levels, more weapons, achievements, AI smarter enemies, in game chat functionality and as something cool and awesome, a fully dynamic random level generator with CTF multiplayer mode as well.

Astro Busters is easy to learn yet hard to master. Ultimately the game features Deathmatch, Co-Op Survival and Co-Op waves modes. The warp features enable you to escape immediate danger and you can even enter large ships on your quest to complete missions and collect coins; coins are an integral part of the game and allow you to upgrade a seemingly endless number of features to your craft and destructive abilities. Suitable to players of all ages and experience levels, Astro Busters promises to deliver the ultimate space shooter for the adrenaline seeking retro-inspired gaming addict.

