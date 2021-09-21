Arcade1Up Unveils Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Split Class Of '81 Arcade Cabinet

Arcade1Up has put a brand new retro cabinet up for pre-order as they unveiled the new Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Split Class Of '81 arcade cabinet. As you can see from the images below, they have gone out of their way to recreate the classic cabinet with both titles in one. But unlike the original made clear back in 1981 from Namco, this will come with a number of awesome features including having 12 games in one unit, Wi-Fi leaderboards, and light-up deck protector and marquee, and the classic design from back when this was designed. This special design is currently up for pre-order for $600 on their website, with the company planning to send it out sometime in mid-October 2021. We have more info on the design and everything included in the cabinet with more images below.

Let's start with the marquee games, celebrating 40 years of enduring fun. Power up that nostalgia with the iconic Ms. Pac-Man, as you guide her through those infamous mazes while evading Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Sue. Then, fend off endless descending swarms of alien enemies with Galaga. Oh, and that's just the start of the phenomenal game list packed inside: Galaga '88, Galaxian, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Mappy, Rally-Y, Rolling Thunger, Rompers, Tower of Druaga and King & Balloon are ALL also included. Switch up to any game at will, with the easy to navigate on-screen menus. Now let's talk about eye-appeal. Gorgeous cabinet design and artwork that perfectly captures that throwback look. Yep, a matching riser is included, if you need to give it some lift! Twelve games, one arcade machine, unlimited retrogaming fun. Add the Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Class of '81 from Arcade1Up to your home, and it's game time anytime, no quarters required!