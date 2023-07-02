Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Arcadian Atlas, Twin Otter Studios

Arcadian Atlas Confirmed For Late July PC Release

Serenity Forge revealed that their 2D isometric tactical role playing game Arcadian Atlas will make its way onto PC later this month.

Indie game publisher Serenity Forge and developer Twin Otter Studios confirmed that Arcadian Atlas will be coming out later this month. The game was teased a while ago as the team has created a new 2D isometric tactical RPG that harkens back to the PS1 and PS2 days of RPG gameplay. Complete with an epic story that will make you play just to see where things end up. The game will drop onto PC via Steam on July 27th, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"Arcadian Atlas is a unique, narrative-driven isometric tactical RPG set in Arcadia, a nation tearing itself apart via political factions and treacherous intrigues just as ancient evil forces begin to awaken. With a queen willing to do anything to ascend to the throne, no one is safe. In order to save Arcadia, players need to build an elite party of adventurers from more than 12 unique classes, each with their own custom skill trees and equipment ranging from potion-brewing apothecaries to magic-channeling warmancers. Strategic, turn-based battles will determine the fate of both the kingdom of Arcadia and its people. Every single action counts; just one wrong move could tear your party and the land itself apart for good. The stunning pixel art of Arcadian Atlas pairs with the game's rich story that will push players into tough, emotionally driven choices and send them down an unforgettable path. No one is safe now that the Atlas, a power that can change life in an instant, has been unleashed."

"Watch your back in the world of Arcadia, where a kingdom is tearing itself apart and forces more dark and ancient than the soil are about to awaken. Experience deep tactical battles across vast and treacherous landscapes as you build an army of powerful troops, customizing their classes and skills to gain every advantage against monsters, ruthless men, a daughter scorned, and a queen so cruel she'd kill her own husband to gain the throne. Play as two lovers brought together by war and torn between the queen they've sworn fealty to and the charismatic illegitimate daughter who's risen up to take back a throne denied her—civil war threatening to engulf the destitute and desperate as battle lines are drawn and swords unsheathed."

