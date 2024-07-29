Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arco, Panic Inc.

Arco Announces Official Launch Date For Mid-August

Arco finally has an official release date as the turn-based RPG will be released on PC platforms and Nintendo Switch next month

Arco, the turn-based RPG, launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on August 15.

Developed by an international team, Arco features pixel art, unique combat, and dynamic storytelling.

Explore a world of tactical action and magic, shaping your story with strategic moves and special abilities.

Experience the adventure through lush environments brought to life by evocative pixel art and an atmospheric score.

Indie game publisher Panic Inc. announced that they have given Arco an official release date, as it will arrive in mid-August. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is a turn-based RPG that has been put together by an international team of devs. They include Polish pixel artist Franek Nowotniak, Australian game developer Max Cahill, Spanish composer and sound designer José Ramón "Bibiki" García, and Mexican industry veteran Antonio "Fáyer" Uribe. The team released a free demo back in February for Steam Next Fest and garnered a ton of positive feedback at the time. Now it looks like they are ready to release the full game as they have revealed it will be out on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch, on August 15. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait out the next three weeks.

Arco

Three tales forged in bloodshed, laced with magic, and united by revenge. Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang. Battle warriors of different nations, fend off greedy colonizers, and slay monstrous creatures as you voyage across this enchanted land. Change your fate, one move at a time.

Cleverly plan your next move in a unique, "simultaneous turn-based" combat system.

Unlock new game-changing skills, recruit powerful allies, and collect life-saving resources as you progress.

Progress through each campaign as a different character with their own set of special abilities.

Dive into a tale full of danger and excitement and watch it unfold from multiple viewpoints.

Explore a fantastical world brought to life by evocative pixel art and an atmospheric score.

