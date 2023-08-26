Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armored Core VI, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Releases New Overview Trailer

For those who have never played an Armored Core game before, Bandai Namco has given an overview trailer for Armored Core VI.

Bandai Namco released one final trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon during Gamescom 2023, giving players a proper overview of the game. This is basically the kind of trailer they needed for people who have never really played an Armored Core title in the past, as they are given a narrated mission briefing-style look at what new and experienced pilots will need to know ahead of jumping into their mech and heading out into the battlefield of Rubicon-3. Which, if you haven't seen from the trailers, is basically an ice planet where extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a mysterious substance called Coral. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is officially live.

"A mysterious new substance called "Coral" was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds themselves in a struggle over the substance with the corporations and other factions."

"Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is full of mech action, including fast-paced battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. Featuring highly mobile and highly customizable mechas, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will put players in fast-paced battles, where they can make full use of offensive and defensive maneuvers on both land and in the air to overcome foes. To be the most successful and profitable mercenary on Rubicon 3, players must master rapidly changing combat distances, using the environment for protective cover, and omnidirectional battles to overcome challenging enemies and situations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!