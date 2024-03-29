Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Details The Return Of Rebirth Island

Activision revealed new details and a special video for Call Of Duty: Warzone, detailing the return of Rebirth Island this season.

Article Summary Activision releases video on Warzone's Season 3, showcasing Rebirth Island's return.

Rebirth Island retains its classic feel with gameplay and visual enhancements.

Developers focus on preserving nostalgia while adding new secrets to uncover.

The map's narrative ties to the Modern Warfare III timeline with updated POIs.

Activision has a new video out today for Call Of Duty: Warzone detailing the return of Rebirth Island as part of the content for Season 3. The team chats about one of the most requested items for the battle royale version of the FPS shooter, as they have basically given the community back a map they have been missing for a while. The latest intel video shows off what's new and what's returning as you get to see more of it in broad daylight. We have a snippet of an interview conducted with the developers from the game's website talking about the island, as you can check out the video above.

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Season 3: Rebirth Island Return

What should fans expect jumping into Rebirth Island this time?

As we were building Rebirth Island, we had the original and the new version side-by-side to make sure that we captured the same essence, so players return to the map they know and love, while at the same time giving it gameplay and visual improvements to become the best version of Rebirth Island to date. All those little secrets you had in the past will still be there. If a player remembers that they were able to activate the shower over there, well, they still can. That was important to us as players because it's part of the experience and part of the nostalgia. We made this little detail, people discovered it, and when you wonder, can you still do it? Yes, you can. It's still there, it's the same people, it's the same team. However, just as quickly, you'll see the improvements (and new secrets…) too.

How did the process start when you were asked to bring the map back?

Rebirth Island was made in the Black Ops era, so it was a good challenge to modernize the old version of the island and bring it to the Modern Warfare III timeline. We always try to put ourselves back in the shoes of the player, so we thought, "What would make sense to a player? It's Makarov and Konni… why would he be there?" We needed to find a narrative that would fit with the map, so we iterated on the idea that the island was abandoned for a few years, but now Makarov is back and wants to use it for his own army and his own purposes. That's why the Chemical Lab has a new Point of Interest (POI) update, because he's using it for research, for example.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!