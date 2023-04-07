AFK Arena Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary With Re:Zero Crossover Lilith Games are celebrating the four-year anniversary of AFK Arena with a new crossover event featruring Re:Zero.

Lilith Games have revealed a new event to celebrate the fourth anniversary of AFK Arena, as the team has announced a collaboration with Re:Zero. The event will bring in two characters from the series as you'll get to play as Rem and Emilia for the first time, both of whom have their own abilities going for them. Which you can find below in some lovely graphics the devs drew up to promote it. We have more info below as well as the event will kick off on April 12th.

"Players can enjoy all-new content from globally popular anime series Re:Zero. As part of the collaboration, AFK Arena will welcome beloved Re:Zero characters Rem and Emilia, who will be available via normal summons and during limited-time in-game events. With Emilia as the central character driving the event plot, Rem temporarily puts aside her duties as a servant and joins in an unexpected journey through the land of Esperia. Together, they must form alliances with new friends and conquer enemies in what could be the fight of their lives!"

NEW GIFT CODES

Code #1: AFKRE0: 1000 diamonds, massive Gold, Hero EXP.

Code #2: LUCK2023: 10 stargazer scroll, 10 common hero scroll, 10*SP/Awaken Hero Scroll, and 3000 diamonds.

