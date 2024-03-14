Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ascendant Infinity, PlayFusion

Ascendant Infinity Releases New Gameplay Video

Ascendant Infinity has released a new video showing off more of the gameplay as we wait for the game to come out this year.

Article Summary New Ascendant Infinity gameplay video released by PlayFusion.

Game features 3v3v3v3 squad-based PvP shooter action with '80s vibes.

Set in a BioPunk world, the game promises dynamic, tactical FPS gameplay.

Players fight for resources in a constantly reshaping biotechnological world.

Indie game developer and publisher PlayFusion has released a new video for Ascendant Infinity, showing off more of the gameplay. The footage has been designed to drive home the aspect of this not being any 'ol FPS title, as you're getting a 3v3v3v3 squad-based PvP shooter with a lot of craziness going for it. Just the look and '80s feeling of it has been designed so that you don't take the game too seriously. You can enjoy the video above as we're still waiting for testing periods and a release window to be announced.

Ascendant Infinity

Ascendant Infinity is a squad-based and tactical FPS experience with serious balls. Each match is different, with game-changing events and extensive adrenaline-fueled shooter battles. Set in a dynamic BioPunk world where everything wants to kill you, fight to secure and extract limited resources, and get out with more than just your dignity. The ultimate adaptation shooter in a 3v3v3v3 PvP map that's as dynamic as your tactics. Immerse yourself in a unique blend of intense team-based strategy and adrenaline-fueled combat, all set against the backdrop of a vibrant retro and futuristic bio-punk aesthetic.

Form a squad of three and engage in high-stakes extraction battles against three other teams in a world teeming with wonder and danger. The battleground is constantly reshaping, challenging you to adapt, outmaneuver, and outgun your rivals to secure and extract vital resources. You awake from a thousand-year cryofreeze to find yourself in a biopunk world shaped by a mysterious event known as the Cascade. This era marks a significant leap in biotechnology, integrating advanced bioengineering into daily life. Amidst this technological surge, the lines between organic and synthetic life blur, creating a landscape rich in biotech marvels. The legacy of the Cascade is a backdrop to your adventures, a half-remembered history that sets the stage for countless epic battles ahead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!