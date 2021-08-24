Assemble Entertainment Announces Brand New Game XEL

Assemble Entertainment announced a brand new game this morning as they are working on a new action-adventure title called XEL. The game is getting a lot of comparisons to being a Zelda-like title as you will be exploring an open 3D world where you'll be trying to figure out the hidden past buried underneath all of the nature that has consumed what once appeared to be a thriving society. The game is set to be released sometime in Q2 2022, but for now, enjoy the trailer below!

XEL is a 3D action-adventure set in a sci-fi fantasy setting. Play as Reid, shipwrecked on the strange world of XEL. Without any recollection of her former life, it is up to you to unravel her past and connection to XEL. Ready your sword and shield as you explore the overworld of XEL and dive into imposing Zelda-like dungeons full of unforeseen threats and challenging puzzles. Throughout your journey you will make new friends and foes, learn new moves, find new gadgets as well as being able to jump through time and space. As Reid delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding XEL, she discovers an endless cycle of peril. Will she be able to break free from it and what will it take?

An ass-kicking 3D action-adventure through space and time. Explore the mysterious world of XEL and uncover its dark past, a vibrant overworld and challenging Zelda-like dungeons await to be explored and mastered. Help Reid figure out who she is and why she is stranded on this strange place, hack and slash your way through gone-haywire-robot-minions and face the exotic wildlife of XEL. Solve time bending puzzles and make use of your arsenal of gadgets to unlock secret paths.

Old-school gameplay meets new-school features in this classic top-down 3D action-adventure with dynamic camera shifts to stay close to the action. XEL offers a well-crafted combat system with different attacks, combos, dodging, parrying and gadgets. How you tackle each encounter is up to you. Upgrade your weapons, shield and gadgets to kick even more ass and unlock powerful new moves and combos. Collect cores to unlock unique abilities that will let you jump through time to traverse prior inaccessible areas or encounter foes in a weaker state and bend the rules of space. Zelda-like dungeons and puzzles put your wits as well as your guts to the test