Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 Drops New Trailer

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2, as Microids will release the game in late November.

Developer Mr Nutz Studio and publisher Microids have released a new teaser trailer for Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2, which includes a release date. The trailer isn't that long, but it gives you a little bit better of an idea about what to expect from the sequel, as they delve deeper into the canon of the comic strip and explore some new themes. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on November 30, 2023.

The Aquila of Lutetia, the precious gold emblem of the Roman legions, has just been stolen, and an innocent man has been thrown into prison! Asterix promises to investigate and asks Goudurix to stay safely in the village. The two Gallic warriors travel to Lutetia to obtain information from an acquaintance who is reputed to be well-informed about the rumors and intrigues of the city… And it's obviously with slaps in the face that they will find the answers on their long journey!

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 is a high-energy Beat'em Up that takes us on an original story worthy of the greatest Gallic adventures. Explore a multitude of captivating locations, from mysterious ruins nestling in the heart of the forest through an imposing Roman camp to majestic Lutetia… Each stage of the journey offers new environments, as your journey takes you to far-flung lands punctuated by thrilling encounters. And, of course, you can expect a generous helping of slaps in the face! Throughout this hectic adventure, there will be sketches to punctuate your journey, adding a dose of humor and emotion as well as advancing the plot.

This sequel pushes the limits of the action, with more fearsome enemies and bosses. But that's not all! The experience is enhanced by a host of new features and gameplay improvements. Our intrepid Gauls, Asterix and Obelix, now have new specific moves they can charge up for even more powerful attacks. Battles are more dynamic, richer, and smoother than ever, and our heroes can now trigger their Fury mode, increasing their strength, and unleash a devastating Ultimate attack. Our heroes can also destroy some elements of the environment to create chaos, as well as throw barrels and menhirs at opponents during combat.

