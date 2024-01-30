Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: NHL 24

NHL 24 Releases New Major Patch With Several Updates

EA Sports has dropped a brand new update for NHL 24 today, giving the game several updates and upgrades in multiple areas.

Article Summary EA Sports rolls out NHL 24's Patch 1.4.0, targeting gameplay enhancements and goalie adjustments.

Upgrades include new Goalie X-Factors and balancing, aimed to enhance the strategic depth of play.

Revisions address Community Feedback on goalie size advantages and User Goalie save accuracy.

Additional improvements feature new animations, celebration mechanics, and fixes for Be a Pro mode.

EA Sports has released a brand new update this week for NHL 24 ahead of the All-Star Weekend, as Patch 1.4.0 is designed to fix many items. This is less about content additions and more about content fixing, as they have made many upgrades and changes to the gameplay, with heavy upgrades to the way Goalies work. As well as various changes to help improve the game in many ways. You can read more about the bigger changes in the snippets below, and read the full patch notes in the link above.

NHL 24 Patch Notes 1.4.0

Gameplay

Goalie X-Factors

NHL 24 Community Feedback: Certain Goalie X-Factor Zone Abilities don't provide enough incentive to use. This results in players feeling like they have limited choice when assigning Goalie X-Factors.

Goalie X-Factor: LIGHT WORK has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs Wrist Shot / Snap Shots. Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs any shot within 20ft of the net.

Goalie X-Factor: EXTRA PADDING has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs Slap Shots. Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs any shot further than 25ft of the net.

Goalie X-Factor: WHIRLWIND has been updated to increase incentive to equip Zone Ability and provide more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost

Goalie X-Factor: HANDLED IT has been updated to more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost

Goalie X-Factor: ENERGIZER has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost



Goalie Size Balancing

Community Feedback: There is not enough incentive to use smaller goalies over larger goalies. Larger goalies feel like they cover more physical space and are harder to score on. In EASHL, this results in the majority of players creating large sized goalies and in HUT, players primarily dressing tall goalies.

Save Reach is now scaled by the height of the goalie. Smaller Goalies will receive less penalty when making far Reaching Saves. Larger Goalies will receive a higher penalty when making far Reaching Saves. Currently, Save Reach scaling is only enabled when Light Work or Extra Padding is equipped.



User Goalie Save Accuracy

Community Feedback: User Goalies who are square to the puck are too inaccurate at making saves, allowing pucks to squeak through, while User Goalies who are out of position are making too many highly accurate reaching saves.

Increased the max accuracy of a User Goalie when making saves with a high Precision score. Precision score is calculated when attempting a save and is influenced by multiple factors (attributes/screen/fatigue/reach/etc.) Increased bonus applied to Precision score when User Goalie is square to the puck and requires less reach to make a save. Increased penalty applied to Precision score when User Goalie is out of position and required to make far reaching saves.



Push Checks in Front of Net

Community Feedback: Recent changes increased the chance of getting called for a penalty when Push Checking in front of the net. Defensemen want a way to clear the net, allowing for better defending in close proximity to the crease to prevent screens/deflections/tap-ins.

The defending team can push check and knock down their opponent within [20ft] of the net with reduced risk of drawing an interference penalty.

However, multiple push checks within a short time frame, regardless of distance to net, can result in Cross Check penalty.

Other NHL 24 Improvements

Added new Goalie save animations for quick saves to the glove and five hole.

Adjusted Goalie Save animations when diving to their glove side to keep blocker higher.

Players can now perform Jump on Boards celly if celebration triggers while along the boards.

Fixed a rare crash bug that could trigger when taking a slapshot.

Fixed an issue where Skaters would accelerate faster than expected while preparing for a Shoulder Check.

Goalie will transition into proper stance when coming off post in VH stance, allowing them to make quicker saves from shots from the corner.

Be A Pro

Fixed an issue where the coach could tell the user goalie that they are not meeting expectations even if the user has good stats

Fixed an issue where saving changes in Edit Player reset the play-by-play name to A.J.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!