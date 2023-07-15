Posted in: Games, Indie Games, System Era Softworks, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, System Era Softworks

Astroneer Adds New Custom Game Mode In Latest Update

The latest update to Astroneer has giving layers a chance to create the kind of game they wish, as you can customize with new options.

Indie game developer and publisher System Era Softworks released a new update for Astroneer this week, as players now have customized options. The update now allows you to create Custom games inside the co-op space explorer, as you'll be able to dictate everything about the game you choose to play, as well as how those options affect your friends. Everything from what kind of planet you land on to how many lives you all share. You can see more in the trailer below as the update is live and ready for download.

"New avenues of customized exploration await eager astronauts. Experience Astroneer like never before with new planet generation options. Engineer a harsh, unforgiving universe with all-new Hardcore and Permadeath modes, or design an inviting planetary oasis with added accessibility options for rookie explorers to dip their toes into the Astroneer world. Reach for the corners of the cosmos in a single-player solo expedition or with a crew of astronauts in a 4-player co-op adventure. Create entirely new scenarios starting from any planet, then share those configurations through shareable codes that allow you to spawn with items, per biome customizations, and more."

"Blast off into the great beyond and reshape the solar system in a space sandbox adventure. Explore every inch of seven marvelous worlds in search of a mysterious power dispersed throughout the galaxy, and craft a path to discovery ranging from the void of space to cavernous planetary cores and everything in between. Use the Terrain tool to dig, collect, shape and mold surrounding topography across seven distinct planets, each with multiple biomes. Excavate a path underground and venture through caves to reach a planet's core, or build a sky-high ramp to launch vehicles over rugged terrain. Mine resources and raw materials, and fashion structures with connected power sources to create a thriving home base."

